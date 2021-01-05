Schools in Cambridgeshire have been told that they can close to vulnerable and key worker children today (5th Jan) after the Prime Minister announced a third national lockdown at 8pm last night.

Cambridgeshire County Council said: "The county council is supporting the closure of schools tomorrow across Cambridgeshire (5th January). This will allow head teachers and their staff time to prepare to reopen from Wednesday (Jan 6th) for vulnerable children and children of key workers only and be in a position to roll out home learning options for others, as we await updated guidance how these groups will work and the expectations for their education. We expect to receive this advice from Government in the morning."

Schools in Cambridgeshire have been given the opportunity to close for all pupils for today (5th Jan) Credit: PA

It means that despite other schools in the Anglia region being opened for the children of key workers, many thousands of children in Cambridgeshire could be at home for another day before returning.

The council's director of education said: "Head teachers and their staff across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough continue to offer a magnificent response in the face of this ongoing pandemic - as have parents, many of whom will again be asked to support their children learning from home. It is the priority of us all to make sure every child in the county can continue to be educated safely until such time as they can all return to the classroom."

It's not yet clear how many schools have taken this advice and will be closing for today.

The Prime Minister announced the lockdown yesterday (4th Jan) Credit: ITV News

On January 4th the Prime Minister announced a national Covid-19 lockdown which will remain in place until mid-February.

Mr Johnson announced the restrictions in a televised address to the nation, amid warnings the NHS could be overwhelmed within three weeks if action was not taken.

It comes as the number of Covid patients in hospitals in England rose to nearly 27,000 - a figure 40% higher than the peak level in April.

Under the new measures, people must stay at home and only leave for limited reasons, such as to shop for essentials, to work (if you absolutely cannot work from home), to exercise, to get a COVID-19 test or to escape domestic abuse.

The clinically extremely vulnerable are also being advised to begin shielding again, with those affected set to receive letters “shortly”.

Primary and secondary schools will also close and move to remote education from January 5th, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Early-years settings, such as nurseries, will remain open.

It was also confirmed tonight by the Prime Minister that exams will not go ahead in the summer. The Education Secretary and Ofqual will work to put in place alternative arrangements for GCSEs, A Levels and vocational and technical qualifications.

