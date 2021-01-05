Some students welcome decision to cancel exams

Watch our report from Charlie Frost

Some students across the east say they've been left relieved by the decision to cancel exams.

Charlotte Mizon, from Frinton in Essex, wants to become a teacher and was due to sit her A-levels this summer.

She thinks the cancellation is the right decision given the education disruption this year, but says the decision should have been made earlier.

I think they've left it very last minute.. obviously Wales and Scotland got theirs cancelled quite early on and we were hoping for a quick follow on from that, so we could be like any exams we do now, this term, will be used and we can put all of our efforts into but we didn't know until yesterday. Charlie Mizon

Vocational exams are still on and Charlotte will be sitting a BTEC in business tomorrow

The Education Secretary is due to make an announcement on how grades will be worked out tomorrow Connor Woodwards was due to sit his GCSE’s this year at his school in Sudbury in Suffolk .

His parents don’t want to see a repeat of the chaos surrounding replacing exam results last Summer

It's just been a lot of stresses and pressures for Connor trying to keep up and trying to do what he would normally do at school but with the pandemic everything has been so much harder Richard & Sarah Woodwards

Luke Stock needs good GCSE grades to join the army Credit: ITV Anglia

Luke Stock from Dunstable in Bedfordshire wants to join the army and he knows he needs good GCSE grades to make his dreams come true

But missing out on four months of face to face teaching last year, he was worried about his exams this Summer

Now, he’s relieved they’ve been cancelled, but anxious about how his grades are going to be assessed.

A lot of students haven't even done their mocks yet so unless they do that it will just be off what their teachers think Luke Stock, student

The UEA is allowing students an 8 week rent rebate on their accomodation Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile the University of East Anglia has announced that all teaching will be online until at least Monday 1st March .

In a letter to students the university says it is the responsible decision to take given the general advice to education settings to move to remote learning adding that 'a clear decision now will help give some stability to enable students and staff to plan '

The university has also told students that aren't able to occupy their room on campus that they will receive an 8 week rent rebate.

I feel we must do all we can to prioritise the safety of our community both at UEA and in our region. UEA will need to monitor the situation very closely and may, indeed, need to extend the suspension of in-person activities for an even longer period UEA letter to students

However some students still say they feel they are being short changed