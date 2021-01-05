Stevenage have completed the triple signing of Chris Lines, Matty Stevens and Luke Norris to boost their League Two survival bid.

Midfielder Lines and striker Norris have both joined on permanent deals from Northampton Town and Colchester United respectively, while former Peterborough United forward Stevens has agreed a loan switch from fellow League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

Lines, 35, helped Northampton win promotion to League One via the play-offs last season, while Norris, 27, scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for Colchester.

The trio will be hoping to help Stevenage pull away from the League Two relegation zone before the end of the season, with the club currently only above the dropzone on goal difference.

"We are pleased with these first three additions early in the window and they allow us to settle down and be patient over the next one or two incomings," chairman Phil Wallace said.

"The management know where they want to strengthen but sometimes you have to wait for the right opportunity.

"At the moment things are definitely going in the right direction. I believe we are starting to see the benefits of the hard work and planning coming through in the results lately and we are very positive about our targets and ambitions for 2021."