Watch our report from Rebecca Haworth

Teachers across the reion say they have been in turmoil after the announcement that schools are going to close as part of the county's third lockdown.

Many primary schools had either opened or were planning to open, but are now having to close.

Teachers are questioning the science over the decision as early years providers can still stay open.

Pre-school children seem oblivious to the chaos of the last few days and nurseries like Weedon Bec Pre-School in Northamptonshire can stay open.

It was a shock, why are these children less vulnerable, why are my staff less vulnerable than the primary school and the other children? Beverley Gisby, Manager, Weedon Bec Pre School

Weedon Bec Primary, which is next door to the nursery, had planned to open today

Teachers descibe it as very disappointing, very upsetting and very emotional

It's been the longest 72 hours of my entire teaching career I think. It's just an up and down rollercoaster of we're open, we're not open, we're open to certain groups, we're not open to certain groups Antony Withyman, Headteacher, Weedon Bec Primary School

Teachers in turmoil over school closures Credit: ITV Anglia

Staff were forced to keep children outside the school gate, as they prepare for several weeks of online learning.

I wasn't really surprised, that the school's closing but it's also sadness for the amount of work that the teacher's and the head at Weedon school have put in to getting children back to school safely Kit Edwards, parent

Just sad, not seeing my friends after two weeks off, I think now we're not going to see each other for a long time Freddie Edwards, Pupil

Stepping Stones Pre-School Credit: ITV Anglia

Primary Schools will stay open for vulnerable children and those of key workers, like Sarah Wyatt, who works at the on-site pre-school.

If we don't do our role how can the parents that are key workers go to work? So I feel we're paying a big responsibility to help them to help our community Sarah Wyatt, Stepping Stones Pre-School

Teachers are now being forced to turn the majority of children away again to a world of virtual learning and many feel no lessons have been learnt and they're back to where they were six months ago.