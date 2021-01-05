The benefit of England's November lockdown was jeopardised by Government leaks before restrictions came into force, a study by the University of East Anglia suggests.

Boris Johnson announced a second lockdown on October 31 following a series of leaks but England did not move from a tiered system to the stricter lockdown measures until November 5.

According to research, much of the beneficial impact of the lockdown was lost in areas that were in Tiers 1 and 2 at the time due to increased socialising during these five days of liberty.

The University of East Anglia study indicated that infection rates rose dramatically in the five days before the November lockdown as people went out shopping and socialising in Tiers 1 and 2 before the new rules came into effect.

A tier system was introduced on Oct 14 but just three weeks later a lockdown was implemented. People were instructed to stay at home, non-essential retail was closed but schools and universities remained open. However, news about this new lockdown was widely leaked in the last two days of October. This gave people almost a week of 'freedom' and it seems that this window caused cases to surge. Lead researcher Prof Paul Hunter, from UEA's Norwich Medical School

Professor Paul Hunter Credit: ITV News Anglia

The research team studied data on new Covid-19 cases across 315 local authorities in England. They also estimated the virus' reproductive rate (R value)

Prof Hunter said: "We found that there was a clear surge in infections from a few days before to several days after the lockdown was implemented. But this surge was almost exclusively associated with Tier 1 and Tier 2 authorities. In Tier 3, where hospitality venues were only allowed to operate as restaurants, there was no such surge".

"In Tiers 1 and 2 much of the beneficial impact of the national lockdown was lost - probably because of the leak of its likely implementation several days before, leading to increased socialising in these areas before the start of lockdown."

Prof Hunter added that the effectiveness of the tier system has also been challenged by the emergence of the new variant, which appears to be much more infectious.

"And we further conclude that given that this new variant is estimated to have an R value of between 0.39 and 0.93 greater than previous variants, any lockdown as strict as the November one would be insufficient to reverse the increase in infections by itself - though it would still slow its increase."

The study, which has not been peer reviewed, is published online via MedRvix.