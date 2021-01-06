The NHS in the Anglia region has reported the third highest daily number of patients dying with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the NHS said a further 113 patients had died in hospital with coronavirus - the highest figure reported in a single day since early April.

There were more than 56,000 new positive tests for coronavirus in the region in the latest weekly figures up to 2 January. That was an increase of 16,435 compared with the previous week or up 41%.

That is the equivalent of 772 cases per 100,000 people in the population which is up from 547 in the week ending on Boxing Day.

The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 2 January Credit: Data from Public Health England

The infection rate as measured by the weekly number of cases per 100,000 is highest in Essex with nearly 1,200. The biggest increases in cases have occurred in Northamptonshire and Suffolk - both up 89% in a week - and in Norfolk where they have risen by 79%.

The number of cases has double in a week in a number of parts of the Anglia region - Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, Tendring and Colchester in Essex, Huntingdonshire and Fenland in Cambridgeshire and Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk.

Cases have trebled in Corby in Northamptonshire - up from 148 in the week to Boxing Day to 511 in the week to 2 January.

There is a full list of infection rates in each district in the Anglia region below

There were 3,520 patients being treated in hospitals in the East of England on 5 January. That is over 1,800 more than at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic last spring.

Over the past seven days there have been an average of nearly 400 patients a day admitted to hospitals in the region.

The number who have people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Care Quality Commission and the Office of National Statistics

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 2 January

Bedfordshire - 5,041 cases - up 38% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 4,197 cases - up 70%

Essex - 21,767 cases - up 30%

Hertfordshire - 10,030 cases - up 26%

Milton Keynes - 2,576 cases - up 17%

Norfolk - 4,552 cases - up 79%

Northamptonshire - 4,435 cases - up 89%

Rutland - 116 cases - up 53%

Suffolk - 3,647 cases - up 89%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 2 January, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 6 January on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (3 to 6 January) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Thurrock in Essex with 2,636 new cases in a week or the equivalent of 1,512.0 cases per 100,000. Rutland is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 290.5 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Thursday 31 December (with the previous week in brackets)

Thurrock - 1512.0 (1266.5) - up 19%

Castle Point - 1466.1 (1134.2) - up 29%

Epping Forest - 1420.8 (1355.5) - up 5%

Harlow - 1395.5 (1021.1) - up 37%

Broxbourne - 1376.5 (1162.6) - up 18%

Brentwood - 1369.8 (1324.3) up 3%

Basildon - 1265.0 (1024.0) - up 24%

Southend - 1188.3 (961.6) - up 24%

Braintree - 1159.9 (862.4) - up 34%

Chelmsford - 1057.8 (889.6) - up 19%

Rochford - 1049.6 (991.2) - up 6%

Hertsmere - 1025.6 (940.7) - up 9%

Maldon - 1008.8 (734.7) - up 37%

Watford - 1000.2 (876.0) - up 14%

Milton Keynes - 956.0 (815.3) - up 17%

Three Rivers - 953.7 (845.5) - up 13%

Tendring - 929.3 (399.8) - up 132%

Bedford - 896.8 (625.0) - up 43%

Uttlesford - 890.6 (604.7) - up 47%

Colchester - 881.8 (415.5) - up 112%

Stevenage - 831.0 (571.5) - up 45%

Welwyn Hatfield - 825.7 (555.1) - up 49%

Luton - 768.4 (527.1) - up 46%

Northampton - 758.6 (406.9) - up 86%

East Hertfordshire - 751.9 (594.3) - up 27%

St Albans - 736.3 (595.5) - up 24%

Dacorum - 717.9 (478.2) - up 50%

Corby - 707.6 (204.9) - up 245%

Central Bedfordshire - 640.9 (497.1) - up 29%

Gt Yarmouth - 619.1 (227.5) - up 172%

South Northamptonshire - 608.5 (367.2) - up 66%

Ipswich - 607.0 (318.5) - up 91%

Babergh - 595.4 (400.9) - up 49%

Daventry - 557.3 (294.4) - up 89%

Broadland - 540.6 (325.7) - up 66%

Huntingdonshire - 524.3 (234.3) - up 124%

Cambridge - 520.8 (313.3) - up 66%

North Hertfordshire - 511.3 (358.6) - up 43%

South Norfolk - 498.3 (304.5) - up 64%

Breckland - 494.4 (268.6) - up 84%

Norwich - 490.8 (318.7) - up 54%

East Cambridgeshire - 488.6 (248.2) - up 97%

Wellingborough - 485.5 (272.2) - up 78%

Peterborough - 484.5 (393.1) - up 23%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 476.9 (271.5) - up 76%

South Cambridgeshire - 464.5 (278.5) - up 67%

West Suffolk - 456.3 (246.9) - up 85%

Fenland - 447.7 (200.3) - up 124%

Kettering - 443.1 (224.0) - up 98%

Mid Suffolk - 422.5 (190.6) - up 122%

East Suffolk - 405.7 (192.8) - up 110%

North Norfolk - 404.4 (216.5) - up 87%

East Northamptonshire - 347.0 (247.5) - up 40%

Rutland - 290.5 (190.3) - up 53%