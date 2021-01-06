As schools close some pupils still have no access to online learning

Watch Claire McGlasson's report for ITV Anglia

As the country is put into another lockdown and schools close, there are warnings that a digital divide could put some children at an educational disadvantage. About 9 per cent of children in the UK – between 1.1 million and 1.8 million – do not have access to a laptop, desktop or tablet at home, according to Ofcom and more than 880,000 of them live in a household with only a mobile internet connection.Annie and Jack from Wellingborough need to be online at the same time, to join their different classes from their kitchen table.

It's a logistic exercise that their mum, Fi Stevens says is tricky to manage.

"We're lucky enough that they have an ipad each so they can just get on with what they're doing. But juggling being with one, and then checking what the other one is doing is difficult."

So for those with access to technology, but for some families the task is more than difficult - it's impossible.

Without access to a computer at home, one in ten pupils is unable to log in at all.

At Passmores Academy in Harlow 350 student don't have use of their own device.

Vic Goddard, Co-principal at the school said:

"Either no access at all at home or access on a shared device that multiple users are going to have to use during the day so the language of ' all learning is moving online' isn't a reality for everyone."

Vic Goddard Credit: ITV Anglia

Those who can't have now being recognised as 'vulnerable' by the government - and will be allowed to attend classes in school with children of key workers.

But should they have to? The Prime Minister face questions today about what is being done to close the digital divide and keep those children where they are safest - at home.

More than 600 thousand devices have been given to disadvantaged pupils since the pandemic began but schools say that's a fraction of what they've been promised.

North Cambridge Academy launched its own appeal for donations of old computers and has reconditioned 30 so far.

Alison Taylor, Chair of Academy Council at North Cambridge Academy said: "I cannot see why there can't be a collaborative effort with industry and government to solve the problem. We sit in a city surrounded by technology companies, we've got Microsoft on the doorstep and when I've spoken to Microsoft, they've referred us back to the Department for Education. So we go round in circles."

Hillcrest Academy Credit: ITV Anglia

At Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market, teachers have to work out who to give technology to as supplies are limited.

Headteacher Matthew Try said:

"The interest already shown from parents shows that those 29 laptops are not going to go very far amongst 500 children and I think there will be an awful lot of families that unfortunately won't be able to receive one."

It will be six weeks, at least, until these classrooms are full again.

In that time, families who can't afford to join lessons online face a difficult decision: do they risk sending their children back early or risk them falling behind?