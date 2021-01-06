Five people to be sentenced over Milton Keynes house party murder

Five people are due to be sentenced on Wednesday 6th January over the murder of two teenagers at a house party in Milton Keynes.

Childhood friends Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, who were both 17, were stabbed to death at a birthday party at Archford Croft in Emerson Valley on the 19th of October last year.

Ben Gillham-Rice (left) and Dom Anash (right) Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was part of a revenge attack by a rival gang.

Two others were also seriously injured.

This was an utterly horrific attack that left two young men dead and another two with serious injuries. It was a targeted, pre-meditated and calculated attack, which has resulted in two families losing a cherished loved one, and another two families having to deal with the effects that this shocking incident has had on them. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley, Senior Investigating Officer

22-year-old Charlie Chandler, 20-year-old Clayton Baker, and 23-year-old Earl Bevans will be sentenced alongside two teenagers at Luton Crown Court.

Police described the attack as "horrific". Credit: ITV News Anglia