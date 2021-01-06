Five people to be sentenced over Milton Keynes house party murder
Five people are due to be sentenced on Wednesday 6th January over the murder of two teenagers at a house party in Milton Keynes.
Childhood friends Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, who were both 17, were stabbed to death at a birthday party at Archford Croft in Emerson Valley on the 19th of October last year.
It was part of a revenge attack by a rival gang.
Two others were also seriously injured.
This was an utterly horrific attack that left two young men dead and another two with serious injuries. It was a targeted, pre-meditated and calculated attack, which has resulted in two families losing a cherished loved one, and another two families having to deal with the effects that this shocking incident has had on them.
22-year-old Charlie Chandler, 20-year-old Clayton Baker, and 23-year-old Earl Bevans will be sentenced alongside two teenagers at Luton Crown Court.
This was without a doubt a callous act, and as a result of their dreadful actions on 19 October, they will all receive substantial sentences. No amount of time behind bars will serve as solace to the families of Ben and Dom, but I do hope that in time they will be able to come to terms what has happened and take some satisfaction that justice has been served.