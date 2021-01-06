Government criticised for mishandling of BTec exams

Watch Tanya Mercer's report for ITV AngliaThe Goverment has come in for more criticism as thousands of students face confusion over their BTec exams.

They had said this month's vocational examinations would go ahead, but last night announced schools and colleges should decide whether they ran the tests.

It's left schools and students very little time to make decisions and poses questions over how the qualifications will be awarded fairly.

Emily Mantle, a student in Essex wants to go to university and be a primary school teacher.

For her, the media and finance BTec exams she was scheduled to sit next week are critical.

Emily Mantle Credit: ITV Anglia

But now, it's been left upto her whether she does it or not.

"I've missed out on so much this past year with time off and then teachers needing time off with covid that I just don't think it's fair to put it on me. I don't think it's fair that the exams in five months time have been cancelled but these haven't. It's a really stressful situation and it's really affected me badly. I can't sleep, I just don't know what to do".

The government announced all A-Level and GCSE exams would be cancelled, but this month's vocational B-Tech exams would go ahead.

Then last night another U-turn- saying schools and colleges could decide for themselves whether they want to run the exams.

Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders said:

"It's an impossible position for young people and indeed college leaders to be in because it shouldn't be down to them to decide. Once again it leaves young people and teachers on the back foot. None of them should be made to make this decision - it needs national leadership".

And in the Commons today criticism from backbenchers over the government's approach from Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney in Suffolk and Rachel Hopkins, the Labour MP for Luton South.

The Principal of West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, Colin Shaw, says the decision could have been made sooner, but he's glad they've been able to give students the choice whether to sit their exams. He said that 70 per cent came in for their assessments this morning.

But questions remain over how to assess these qualifications fairly.