Murder investigation launched in Peterborough

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Stanground in Peterborough yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 4.30pm (Tuesday, January 5) as people reported scenes of violence in Southfields Drive.

Emergency services attended but a man in his 30s died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

No one else was injured and a cordon remains in place at the address.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall said: "Our thoughts go out to this man's family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues. I urge anyone with information to get in touch with us, if they have not done so already."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.