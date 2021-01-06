Priority criteria might be in place for access to school places during lockdown

Norfolk County Council says it is working on ensuring the children of key workers will be able to stay in school.

The council says schools are under increased pressure for places during the current lockdown and it is likely prioritisation criteria would have to be introduced, so priority might be given to those whose parents work in emergency life-saving services.

The authority says it is working with education leaders and other local councils in the region to develop a prioritisation criteria – so that children and families with the greatest need are able to access learning in school.

Cllr John Fisher, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services at Norfolk County Council, said:

“We completely understand how difficult it is for families who are juggling work, childcare and home learning but we would encourage people to keep their children at home if they possibly can.

Schools are facing huge pressure for places and have limited staff to work in school, due to illness and self-isolation. The restrictions on how classes can be set up are also much stricter with this lockdown.

“Although the national criteria states that only one parent needs to be a keyworker to be eligible for a place, in many schools that would mean nearly every child could still attend and schools simply cannot manage that at this time.

The council says there are a different set of challenges with this latest lockdown, with fewer staff available to work due to staff sickness and isolation.

It also said that the 'bubble system' for those in school is stricter and the education unions have called for staff to work with smaller numbers of children to minimise the risk to their health.

Some schools will need to prioritise the following groups:

Both parents need to be critical workersNHS workers involved in COVID-19 health response, including vaccinationsPolice and emergency services; social care staff, and education staff providing for vulnerable groups and critical worker children.