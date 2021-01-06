Stevenage confirmed as location of mass vaccination centre

Stevenage has been named as one of the locations of seven new mass vaccination centres that will open next week. The other six centres will be in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Surrey.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing that the Stevenage site would be in Robertson House, a conference centre in Gunnels Wood Road.

The spokesman said he expected the centres to be run by a combination of NHS staff and volunteers.

When he announced a third national lockdown in England on Monday, the Prime Minister also set a target of offering vaccines to the most vulnerable in the UK by the middle of February.

Mr Johnson said inoculating the almost 14 million people in the top four priority groups would allow the government to begin considering easing restrictions.Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has admitted the target of vaccinating around 14 million people in the highest priority groups - including the elderly, those with clinical needs, care home residents and staff and frontline NHS workers - by February 15 was "stretching".

Some 1.3 million people have already received either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Cambridge-based AstraZeneca jab.

But Mr Johnson confirmed that just 10 per cent of care home residents had received a vaccine, along with 14 per cent of staff.