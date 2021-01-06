Tributes paid to Bedfordshire firefighter who has died of Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to a Bedfordshire firefighter who has died from Covid-19.

Chris Page, who served at the Sandy Fire Station for 19 years, passed away yesterday. His colleagues described him as a 'go-to dad' to the younger members of the crew.

News of Mr Page's death was posted on the facebook page of the Sandy Fire Station.

Cris Page was described as a 'true friend' Credit: Sandy Fire Station

A statement read:

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that the crew at Sandy Fire Station sadly announce that Firefighter Chris Page has passed away on Tuesday 5th January after losing his battle with Covid 19.

"Chris has served his community of Sandy and the wider community of Bedfordshire for over 19 years.

"Not only has Chris been a key part to station life but he has also delivered our Fire Cadet Scheme for approximately 15 years, engaging young people in life long skills.

Chris was the go to dad to the younger members of our crew and a voice of reasoning for the older members. His calm collective, helpful nature at station and during every incident he attended is something we cannot replace. The words above do not tell the full story of the hole Chris will leave at Sandy and the grief that we all feel losing a true friend and colleague to so many.

"We will of course be there to support Chris’s partner Sue and two daughters Robyn, Nicola and family during this very sad time. We will miss you always."

Bedfordshire Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller said the service would do all it could to support Mr Page's family

He said:

We are all devastated and shocked at this sudden and tragic loss of our friend and colleague who will be missed by so many.

"At this sad time we are very much focused on Chris’s wife, daughter’s and his close family as well as the Crew at Sandy Fire Station. We will do everything we possibly can to support them at this time.

“This will be an incredibly difficult time for Chris’s family, friends and colleagues and whilst sending our heartfelt condolences we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”