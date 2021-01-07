14 new Covid-19 vaccination sites confirmed across Suffolk and Essex

14 new Covid-19 vaccination sites will be going live across Suffolk and North East Essex.

They'll open next week, beginning on 11th January.

This is excellent news and will really allow our system to ramp up the vaccination process for local people and communities. GPs and primary care staff will be in touch with people as and when they become eligible for the vaccine. They will not be able to vaccinate everyone immediately so please be patient whilst as we contact our patients aged over 80 during January. Dr Mark Shenton, Suffolk GP

Dr Mark Shenton Credit: ITV News Anglia

Vaccinations will be given according to the current priority schedule which includes elderly vulnerable people aged 80 or over.

The current priority groups are:

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers

3 - Those aged 75 and over

4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

5 - Those aged 65 of age and over

6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

7 - Those aged 60 and over

8 - Those aged 55 years and over

9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over

Lisa Nobes, Director of Nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We are aligned with the government’s ambition to vaccinate as many people from those high priority groups as possible over the coming weeks. These vaccination centres are in addition to the work already underway to vaccinate care home residents and staff. This is a big effort collectively and the system is trying to manage this in the safest possible way. Lisa Nobes, Director of Nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups

The locations across Suffolk and north east Essex, which excludes the Waveney area of Suffolk, are:

Fryatt Hospital, Harwich

Jubilee Centre, Mildenhall

Constable Country Medical Practice, East Bergholt

Debenham Leisure Centre

The EPIC centre, Haverhill Research Park

Hadleigh Health Centre

Hardwicke House Surgery Cornard branch, Sudbury

Lavenham branch, Long Melford Surgery

Saxmundham Health

Sizewell Sports & Social Club, Leiston

The Grove Medical Centre, Felixstowe

The Mix, Stowmarket

Trinity Park Conference Centre, Ipswich

Woodbridge Community Hall

These sites are in addition to the sites that went live during December in Bury St. Edmunds, Ipswich (x2), Clacton, Colchester and Woolpit.

Additional sites will be announced in due course.

