Construction work starts on new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth

Construction work has started on a new £26 million Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth.

When it opens in the summer of 2022 it will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor.

The centre will also have a 100-station health and fitness gym and four-court multi-purpose sports hall .

Great Yarmouth Borough Council hope the project will also be a catalyst for more investment and regeneration of the seafront area in the town.

It will be a life-changing development for residents of Great Yarmouth. The development of the Marina Centre will help those of all ages and abilities find a way to be active for generations to come Charles Johnston, Sport England

During the construction three quarters of the supply chain will come from Great Yarmouth based companies.

It will also create training and employment opportunities for people living locally.