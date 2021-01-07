Watch Natalie Grays's report

For a lot of people, the news that the country will be going into a third lockdown, with no end date in sight, has hit hard.

Even the most resilient and upbeat of people seem to be struggling after the Prime Minister's announcement.

Joe Wicks kept the nation upbeat during the first lockdown with online exercise classes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The nation's favourite PE teacher, Essex-based Joe Wicks, has kept the country's schoolchildren fit and full of hope during the first lockdown by hosting free online PE sessions on Youtube.

But this week the fitness instructor, also known as The Body Coach, posted an emotional video admitting even he was floored by the lockdown news.

Joe has already announced that he will be starting up his online PE sessions once again to help people get through this third lockdown.

In Lowestoft, one woman has managed to gather over twenty thousand members for an online support group she set up during the first lockdown.

It's called Ladies in Lockdown and members have joined from all over the world.

Jo Harmer set up the online support group 'Ladies in Lockdown'. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jo Harmer, a wedding supply business owner, started the group.

She's been posting positive thoughts to help keep others upbeat and it's even earned her the nickname Positive Polly.

Her business was seriously impacted by the pandemic. She was supposed to do 91 weddings and ended up only being able to do one, but she's determined to stay positive.

I just try and keep upbeat. I knew I was going to be quiet through a little time. I didn't realise it was going to be my whole diary wiped out for a year but I thought I'd set up a local support group for women in Lowestoft the town I've lived in all my life. Jo Harmer

Jo's already had 700 more members join her support group this week alone.

More than 700 people have joined the group this week alone. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Annette Church lives near Saxmundham in Suffolk. She's a double amputee and has hardly been able to leave the house for months.

Annette Church Credit: ITV News Anglia

Annette says Ladies in Lockdown has got her through some dark days.

When you're feeling down you can go on there and someone's there and someone will reply to you if you are upset or having a bad day, so it's amazing, the site is amazing and I don't know what I'd do without it to be honest. Tell people if you are really struggling because we are all in the same boat here. Annette Church

If you feel like you need support, here are some charities you could contact: