Norfolk's Chief Constable on policing third lockdown with Covid-hit workforce

Norfolk's Chief Constable has pleaded for people to respect lockdown rules as soaring Covid infection rates take their toll on his own force.

Simon Bailey said around 6% of his staff were currently off sick or isolating but he was preparing for that to get much worse.

"I'm planning for up to a 20% sickness and absence rate because that's what we're being asked to forecast," he said.

- Watch Rob Setchell's full interview with Chief Constable Simon Bailey.

"There are certain parts of the business we will have to shut down.

"My colleagues every day are going out and doing an amazing job in very difficult circumstances."

Mr Bailey said he'd had conversations with the Policing Minister about pushing to get priority vaccinations for police officers.

He insisted the force still had the resources to police the third lockdown, using a "four Es" approach - engage, explain, encourage and enforce if required.

As with previous lockdowns, officers will have powers to issues fines to people who break the rules.Mr Bailey said officers would target local "hotspots" where guidelines were frequently being breached.

"There’s no doubt this will be our biggest challenge yet since the start of the pandemic and my message to the public is please work with us," he said. "Let’s do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.

"We all have a part to play in keeping people safe, our friends, family and loved ones, as well as the wider community, many of whom will play essential roles in public services such as policing, health care and teaching.

"We know these are challenging times and that people are having to make great sacrifices in order to adhere to the restrictions, but the rising numbers of positive cases and deaths should serve as a stark reminder to us all of why these measures are in place.”