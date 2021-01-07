Norwich City duo Daniel Farke and Emi Buendía have been nominated for the monthly awards in the Championship.

The Canaries picked up 16 points from a possible 24 in December to cement their position at the top of the league.

Argentine playmaker Buendía was pivotal to their form, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His displays have reportedly caught the eye of Arsenal, but head coach Farke recently said he expects Buendía to stay at Carrow Road for the rest of the season.

Buendía has been shortlisted alongside Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore, Brentford winger Sergi Canos and Derby County star Krystian Bielik, while Farke will have to see off competition from Preston's Alex Neil, Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Barnsley's Valérien Ismaël to win the manager's prize.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, Norwich striker Carlton Morris has joined fellow Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.