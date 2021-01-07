Zookeepers at Whipsnade conduct biggest task of the year behind closed doors

Zookeepers at Whipsnade have conducted the first lockdown stocktake of the animals behind closed doors, the biggest task of the year.

Thousands of animals stood up to be counted on Thursday 7th January at the Bedfordshire Zoo.

There are almost 4,000 animals at the Bedfordshire Zoo. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Despite being in lockdown, Whipsnade's keepers continue to care for the animals and this week started recording each and every invertebrate, bird, fish, mammal, reptile and amphibian – a compulsory task required as part of the Zoo’s license.

Our dedicated animal carers – zookeepers, vets, service teams – ensured our vital conservation work continued despite repeated closures and the financial pressures that created for us. As we now face another prolonged period of closure, we’re asking for support once again – any donation makes a huge difference. Owen Craft, Chief Operating Officer

The zoo is home to almost 4,000 animals and 280 different species.

This panda cub was one of the zoo's new arrivals in 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There were also many new arrivals in 2020, boosting the numbers of threatened species, including some which are extinct in the wild.

Despite everything that 2020 threw at us and the huge challenges we continue to face, it’s so encouraging to take stock and highlight the positives in the last year. Owen Craft, Chief Operating Officer

The data recorded from the stocktake helps manage the worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The annual audit takes keepers almost a week to complete and the information is shared with other zoos around the world via a database called ZIMS.

This data is then used to help manage the worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals.

The stocktake gives us a chance to look back on the remarkable results of the past year. We’re so proud to have played a part in many conservation breeding programmes and to have helped increase numbers of threatened species, and we’ve been able to add some wonderful animals to the tally. We’re looking forward and determined to make 2021 another success for conservation. Matthew Webb, ZSL Animal Manager

Read more: