Essex woman loses 17 stone (12 dress sizes) in lockdown

Jenny Irons lost 31lbs during lockdown to hit her weight-loss target, having lost 17st overall

The 46-year-old, from Clacton-on-Sea, dropped 12 dress sizes, going from a size 34 to a 10 by making changes to her lifestyle

After struggling with chest pains and getting out of breath easily at her heaviest, now she loves walking for miles

Jenny, who works as a carer, says she would love to find a partner now

While going through a divorce, Jenny began an unhealthy relationship with food. Struggling with her mental health, she ate excessively, which impacted her physical health.

“Things really got on top of me, the depression kicked in and I was in a really bad place – the only thing that made me feel better was food. I had absolutely no confidence. I would go to the supermarket at 10pm at night or 5am in the morning so that no one would see me, I wouldn’t make eye contact with anyone and I hid my body in baggy clothes. It was a very lonely place.” Jenny Irons

Weighing 27st 5lbs and wearing a size 34, her health also began to suffer as she struggled with chest and foot pain, experienced frequent headaches and would get out of breath walking even short distances.

Two years ago, Jenny decided it was time to lose weight. Now, she weighs less than half that, even losing two stone during the first lockdown.

The 46-year-old, from Clacton-on-Sea, began her transformation back in September 2018 when she went along to her local weight loss group solely to provide moral support to her sister, Jackie. She said: “I had absolutely no intention of getting involved. I was just trying to be a good sister, but months later I realised my sister had actually been the one joining to help me all along!”

For Jenny this journey has always been about her health - physical and mental. Now she enjoys a healthier relationship with food and most importantly with herself.

Her self-belief has grown, and this year she changed careers and now works as a carer. Jenny has also become more active and made exercise a part of her regular routine.

“I felt better in myself and had the confidence to start exercising. Before, I only ever walked from my car to work – I was too scared to go any further, as I’d get out of breath easily and need to sit down.

"Now, I can walk for miles and if I don’t go for a walk, I start getting itchy feet – I’m the new Forrest Gump! I’ve joined a gym to help tone up, too.”

