Three people at Norwich City, including goalkeeper Tim Krul and striker Adam Idah, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive results were identified following the club's latest round of testing for first team players and staff earlier this week.

The Canaries revealed the news in a statement released at lunchtime on Friday, and shortly afterwards, Krul confirmed that he was among the three positive cases.

Writing on Twitter, Krul said he felt "under the weather and fatigued" and urged people to take the virus seriously.

Striker Idah also returned a positive result, as did a member of staff.

All three people are now self-isolating.

Saturday's FA Cup tie against fellow Championship side Coventry City isn't thought to be under threat.