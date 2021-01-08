MK Dons have signed young Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on loan for the rest of the season.

The England Under-19 international has made two senior appearances for United's first team, both in the Europa League.

The full-back has featured regularly for United's academy side in the EFL Trophy, and scored his first goal for the club in a tie against Rotherham United in 2019.

“The manager has shown a lot of faith in me and what I can do for the team, and that’s all I could ask for - it’s now up to me show why he was right to choose me," Laird said.

"This is the perfect place for me to continue developing, with the way the team play."

Manager Russell Martin added: “Ethan is someone with real quality and we’re really pleased to be able to bring him in. He’s chosen to come here over a number of options, which is brilliant for us."