Peterborough murder: two men charged and third arrest made

Emergency services attended but Nicholas Bonner died at the scene

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in Peterborough.

Tyler Smith, 23, of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough, and Kristopher White, 35, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough, are due to appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 January.

They are accused of the murder of 30-year-old Nicky Bonner, of Park Road, Peterborough, who died in Southfields Drive on Tuesday 5 January.

A third man, aged 18, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday 7 January and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 282 of 5 January. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.