Poundland is to shut 44 of its stores temporarily from this weekend due to the third lockdown in England.

The temporary shutdown includes seven stores in the Anglia region.

The discount retailer said it will place a raft of its stores into "hibernation" from Saturday January 9.

It said the vast majority of its more than 800 stores will remain open due its status as an essential retailer.

However, Poundland said it will close the doors to 44 of its shops which have been impacted by an 80% fall in footfall across some shopping centres and high streets due to the lockdown measures.

During the first lockdown in March, Poundland temporarily shut 120 stores but reopened these sites in May as footfall began to recover.

The company said it has open stores nearby to the majority of sites it has temporarily closed.

Austin Cooke, Poundland's retail director, said: "We learned valuable lessons during the lockdown in March about how buying patterns change as people stick to Government advice to stay at home.

"Putting a small number of stores into hibernation helps protect them for the long term and focus our attention on the majority of stores that remain open to serve their neighbourhoods.

"We hope this lockdown is short and we can reopen our hibernating stores as quickly as possible and we remain grateful for the vital support schemes available to us that help protect jobs."

Here is the full list of the 44 stores set to temporarily close with the ones in the Anglia region highlighted in bold: