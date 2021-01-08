Six in 10 hospital trusts have more Covid-19 patients than first-wave peak

More than half of all major hospital trusts in England currently have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave of the virus, new analysis shows.

In two regions - eastern England and south-east England - more than three-quarters of trusts are above their first-wave peak.

Other trusts have seen their numbers rise so rapidly that they could pass their first-wave peak within days.

The analysis by the PA news agency found that of 139 acute hospital trusts who reported figures for January 5, 84 - or 60% - had more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave in spring 2020.

Examples in our region include:

East Suffolk & North Essex, which had 367 confirmed Covid-19 patients as of 8am on January 5, compared with a first-wave peak of 143.

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are "full", while the NHS faces a "very, very serious situation", the chief executive of NHS East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said.

Nick Hulme told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The real picture is certainly for the two hospitals I'm responsible for - Ipswich and Colchester - is that we're full.

"The problem with looking at capacity data or occupancy data is it doesn't tell a true picture - an empty bed is not necessarily an available bed because we do have to keep some beds empty for infection control reasons."

He said there had been a lot of "very damaging" misinformation "peddled by some individuals on social media and elsewhere" which he described as "really disheartening".

Mr Hulme added: "The picture is that this is a very, very serious situation for the NHS, the worst I've seen in my career by a long stretch, and we need to be honest about that."

A majority of acute trusts in London - 14 out of 23 - are currently recording patient levels higher than at the peak of the first wave.

The same is true for south-west England (11 out of 15) and the Midlands (16 out of 23).

The proportion is even higher in south-east England (15 out of 18) and eastern England (13 out of 14).

The total number of Covid-19 patients in all hospitals in England - including mental health and community trusts - currently stands at 28,246. This is 49% above the first wave peak of 18,974 on April 12.

All figures are based on the latest available data from NHS England.

