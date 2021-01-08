'The public fell in love with him' - Tributes as veteran John Lister dies at 101

A Norfolk war veteran, who sparked an outpouring of compassion from across the world when he spoke of his loneliness, has died aged 101.

Last month, John Lister told ITV News Anglia about the pain of isolation and grief after losing his wife of 70 years, Ella, to coronavirus.

The power of his words saw his story go around the world and an online appeal to send him Christmas cards prompted an overwhelming response.

John Lister surrounded by the cards and presents sent to his care home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Veteran John Lister 'elated' after care home swamped with cards and presents

John died on January 2nd following surgery.

But even now Christmas cards continue to flood into his care in Griston, near Thetford.

Staff say there are more than 15,000 along with a gigantic haul of presents. Many had already been donated to struggling local families over the Christmas period.

Carer Marcia Hughes said the home was "heartbroken".

"It has hit us really hard," she said. "Cards just keep on coming in for him.

"He was up until midnight reading the messages people sent. He was incredibly happy in the last weeks of his life. It really lifted him.

"He lived his life to the full. It was full of people and love. Four weeks ago he was unknown veteran who would have died loved by his family but not widely.

"When he died the whole world knew his name and you can't get a better legacy than that. I feel very proud of that.

"The public fell in love with him."

John's nephew, also called John Lister, said: "We're extremely grateful for the love and care given to John and Ella by all the staff at Thorp House.

"We would also like to thank the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and all those wonderful people who sent letters, cards and gifts to John."