More than 56,000 tested positive for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England.

However there has been a fall in the R rate in the East of England and it is now estimated to be lower than other parts of England.

Th figure for the East of England is now between 1.1 and 1.3 down from 1.2 to 1.5 when the figures were last published before Christmas.

The figure for the UK is 1.0 to 1.4 with a daily rise in cases of up to 6%.

1.1 to 1.3 R rate estimate in the East of England on 8 January 2020

The R number is the rate at which the virus reproduces and spreads around a population. If the number is above 1 it mean the pandemic is still increasing. In the East of England it means for every 10 people with coronavirus, they will go on to infect between 11 and 13 others so cases will continue to rise.

The cases are growing at between 1% and 6% a day in the East of England

The overall infection rate in the region was 773 cases per 100,000 people in the week to Sunday 3 January. That was an increase from 577 the week before.

The number of confirmed cases in the region is still increasing - it rose by 14,000 cases or 34% between the week ending 3 January and the previous week.

The highest infection rate in the Anglia region is still in Essex where the county as a whole had 1,167 cases per 100,000. The lowest county rate was in Cambridgeshire including Peterborough with 489 cases per 100,000.

56,452 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 3 January

42,095 Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 27 December

Overall, there are now more patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the NHS East of England region than during the first wave of the pandemic in spring last year.

There were 3,802 coronavirus patients in the region's hospitals on Wednesday 6 January - over 2,000 more than at the highest number recorded during April.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 3 January Credit: Data from Public Health England

The latest weekly coronavirus survey by the Office of National Statistics, which sends tests to a representative sample of people across the country to track the spread of the virus among those who may not being displaying symptoms, estimates that 1 in 45 people in the East of England were infected at the start of 2021.

That was an increase from 1 in 55 people the week before and represents around 128,000 infections across the region.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 3 January

Bedfordshire - 5,209 cases - up 34% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 4,187 cases - up 56%

Essex - 21,555 cases - up 23%

Hertfordshire - 9,907 cases - up 19%

Milton Keynes - 2,582 cases - up 17%

Norfolk - 4,566 cases - up 66%

Northamptonshire - 4,597 cases - up 80%

Rutland - 111 cases - up 52%

Suffolk - 3,738 cases - up 81%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough