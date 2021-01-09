Full Monty: Vets Conquer Illness of Conker Scoffing Labrador

A Labrador who made himself dangerously ill by eating a conker while out on a walk has been saved by vets in Hertfordshire

Seven year old Monty suffered life-threatening internal complications after picking up and swallowing the nut unnoticed.

Now he's made a full recovery following emergency surgery at Davies Veterinary Specialists.

Monty is owned by Northamptonshire man Neil Gailey and was being walked by his father, who was looking after him, when he apparently found the conker.

The dog became very ill a couple of hours later and was treated by a vet. But he later collapsed and was operated on. When more complications arose he was rushed as an emergency patient to the Davies practice near Hitchin.

Monty on the Mend Credit: Davies Veterinary Specialists

“It was an incredibly anxious and worrying time as Monty was struggling, I was so far away, and he was obviously in some distress,” said Neil. “I knew it was serious even though I wasn’t beside my boy.”

“He was extremely poorly on arrival and due to his lack of proteins, his tissues had started to swell,” said Julien Bazelle, small animal internal medicine specialist at Davies. “Once we had stabilised him, tests revealed further alarming complications; low calcium, inflamed pancreas and a large blood clot in one of his major abdominal blood vessels. We also suspected he had multiple blood clots in his lungs blood vessels.”

During the first few days, Monty’s swelling increased and his face and neck appeared twice their normal size. He had to be fed through a feeding tube and needed round the clock nursing.

“The Davies nursing team kept a very close eye on Monty,” said Julien. “They helped him to stand every day and stimulated his exercise to help move the fluid which had accumulated in his tissues. Thanks to their amazing dedication, we kept Monty’s nutrition and fluid needs under control, speeding up his recovery.”

Monty on the way to the vets Credit: Davies Veterinary Specialists

“It was a very long and worrying couple of weeks, but Monty is a very determined dog and he eventually turned a corner,” said Julien. “He gained strength and no longer needed the feeding tube and to his owner’s delight we were able to discharge him just over two weeks after admission. He is now enjoying his normal life as if nothing had ever happened!”

Despite COVID the staff at Davies staff made it possible for Neil to visit Monty daily, within the restrictions, for a short time. Neil would spend every visit telling Monty how much he loved him and that they still had so much more to share together.

Neil said: “For most of Monty’s life it has just been the two of us. I couldn’t imagine life without Monty and I knew he was not going to let go without a fight, however bleak it seemed at times.”