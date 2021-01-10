Two brothers from Suffolk who filmed some of their father’s last moments, are putting together a documentary to help others facing a similar diagnosis.

John Brooker who lived near Sudbury, had been living with bowel cancer for 16 years. In 2018 he was told it was incurable and gave his sons his blessing to film his journey right up until the end. Marcus and Robin Brooker set out to put together a personal and honest account of their father and their family went through.

We didn’t want to sugarcoat it. This was a real documentary about how to cope with cancer really. It’s more than cancer really. It’s about dealing with that end of life diagnosis and how your family interacts and how your friends interact. Marcus Brooker, Filmmaker and John's son

Marcus and Robin Brooker, filmed their father's cancer journey Credit: Marcus Brooker

My dad always used to say, when he was able to say, I’m completely supportive of this. In those final weeks when my dad wasn’t able to speak to us, that knowledge that my dad wanted us to produce that documentary and he was completely supportive of it, that got us through and allowed me to address that conflict and allowed me to continue with the documentary. Robin Brooker, Filmmaker and John's son

John died in May 2020 at the age of 75. The brothers are now working closely with Cambridge-based Cancer Research UK. They hope to raise awareness at a time when funding has dropped dramatically due to covid-19.

John Brooker died in May 2020, after a long battle with cancer Credit: Marcus Brooker

Nobody who watches that film cannot fail to be moved by it or utterly understand the consequences of cancer and the only solution to that is research. We’re absolutely clear on that and if we do not have an increase in our funding, a restoration of funding, those sorts of incidents that are so movingly portrayed in that film will be repeated endlessly, not just across the UK, but across the world Professor Richard Gilbertson, Cancer Research UK, Cambridge University

The documentary is due to be released early summer 2021.