Fire tears through house in Saffron Walden

Fire crews from Essex have been tackling a blaze in a house in Saffron Walden.

They were called to a two-storey house in Blacklands Close just after 2am when a neighbour raised the alarm.

The house was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. People living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows shut.

It's not yet clear if anyone was in the house at the time.

Crews from Saffron Walden, Newport and Thaxted were called out to tackle the fire.

Essex Fire and Rescue says an investigation will be carried out to find out how it started.