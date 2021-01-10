New rapid coronavirus tests to be rolled out in Tendring

Covid-19 swab tests for people who do not have symptoms are being rolled out from tomorrow in the Tendring area of Essex.

The free PCR tests for people in Tendring can be picked up from Clacton Leisure Centre. They then take the test, before dropping it back to the centre to be sent off for processing, with no appointment needed.

It's part of a joint programme with Essex County Council and the Department for Health and Social Care, and aimed at people without symptoms who cannot work from home, and their families, provided they live or work in the Tendring district.

However others without symptoms will not be prevented from taking a test.

People without coronavirus symptoms and who cannot work from home are to be prioritised for quick turnaround tests made available to every local authority.

Clacton Leisure Centre will be open from 9am-5pm weekdays, and 9am-12pm weekends, for people to collect and drop-off tests. People are reminded to observe social distancing and wear a mask while on the site.

Anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms - a high temperature, new or continuous cough, or a loss or change of taste or smell - or who is isolating should not go to the centre, but instead apply for a postal test or visit an established drive-thru testing site.

People should also not have a test if they have previously tested positive via a PCR test in the last 12 weeks, as this can give a false result.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring District Council (TDC) Cabinet Member for Partnerships, said the increased testing will help prevent and reduce transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

Around one in three people have coronavirus without symptoms, and could therefore be spreading the virus without knowing, so this testing is designed to identify these people and make sure they self-isolate. Councillor Lynda McWilliams

The new tests will be rolled out at Clacton Leisure Centre from Monday January 11 Credit: ITV Anglia

"Community testing means anyone can get a free test - particularly those who still need to go into work - and play their part in keeping others safe, and together we can beat this virus.

"If you do test positive it is so important to self-isolate so we can stop Covid-19 from spreading."

An initial batch of 5,000 tests has been sent to TDC, and is expected more will follow. Other areas of Essex are also expected to take part.

The test involves a swab from the nose and mouth, which people then package up to return to the centre to be couriered to a lab for analysis. People must register their details online, following the instructions provided with the test, and results are then sent to them using these details.

Results may take up to five working days to be sent through.