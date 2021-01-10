Anyone who has dreamed of owning their own pub has a chance to at least possess a part of one as shares in a classic Norfolk inn go on sale later this week.

Local people stepped in when the Locks Inn at Geldeston near Beccles closed and was put up for sale in September.

They formed the company Locks Inn Limited following offers of support and pledges of investment.

The Locks Inn pictured on Mayday 2014

A pre-auction offer for the pub's freehold was accepted in October and the sale went through the following month using short term bridging finance from supporters.

The limited company was successfully converted to a “Community Benefit Society”last month.

From January 15 investors will be invited to get involved with shares going on sale for the next two months and the prospectus published on the pub's website.

It's hoped the inn will be able to re-open in the spring.

Originally a mill-keeper's cottage it's believed the building was built in the 1560s and became a pub in the 17th century.

Graham Elliot who chairs the community pub group said: "Saving the Locks Inn has been an amazing feat in unprecedented times by some very passionate people

"This is the most critical stage of the project where many hundreds of people invest in this amazing community venture. The share issue will be open for 2 months.