Clear up continuing after Christmas floods in Bedford

The clear up operation is still continuing in the Bedford area following major flooding over Christmas.

More than 1,300 people had to leave their homes during the flooding which has left a trail of rubbish.

Large amounts of plastic were left behind after the flood water dropped back following Storm Bella.

Paul Pace, who is Bedford Borough Council's chief officer for the environment says they are carrying out clean-up work as quickly as they can.

Council staff worked right through the Christmas period, providing sandbags for defences.

But with the start of the "recovery period" he said street cleansing and litter teams had begun their task.