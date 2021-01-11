Covid outbreak at Norfolk chocolate factory

14 workers at a chocolate factory based in Fakenham, Norfolk have tested positive for Covid-19. The Kinnerton Confectionery site employs more than 600 people.

The site director, Michael Artt, said in a statement that the outbreak had had a"limited" impact on production, with some packing work transferred to sister factories.

With the increase in incidence of Covid-19 across the region, a small number of our colleagues have tested positive. Michael Artt, site manager, Kinnerton Confectionery

The company said it was keeping in regular contact with those who had been affected to make sure they were being supported. It was also working "proactively" with the local public health team and Norfolk County Council.

Mr Artt's statement went on to list a wide range of control measures that were in place at the site, including hand-washing and sanitising, enhanced cleaning, social distancing measures such as physical segregation screens and one-way systems. The use of PPE and modified shift times to prevent congestion were also being used.

"The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is our number one priority and we continue to regularly review our protocols to maintain a Covid-safe environment," Michael Artt added.