Norfolk police issue fines for day-trippers to Horsey

A day trip to the seaside from Hertfordshire and a game of football were two of the activities that fell foul of Covid-19 rules, Norfolk Police say.

Over the weekend, 31 people were fined in the county as police increased patrols to make sure lockdown rules were being adhered to. 96 people were also given warnings.

Fines were mostly issued in coastal areas of Norfolk to people who were mixing households or those who had travelled some distance to exercise.

One couple who received a fine had travelled from Hertfordshire to visit the seals at Horsey, while another man had made the same journey from Colchester with his children.

Six men were fined in Great Yarmouth after meeting to play a game of football while a man was fined for having five people in his car, all from different households.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth acknowledged there had been more police activity enforcing the Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, particularly on the coast.

We are almost a year into this pandemic and the public are fully aware of what is expected of them and consequently our approach to enforcement must take this into account. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth, Norfolk Police

"We will always seek voluntary compliance in the first instance through our continued approach of engage, explain and encourage and every case will be assessed on its own merit."

"However, where this interaction fails and people continue to ignore rules, we will be left with no other option but to use the powers available to us," she said.

The overwhelming majority obey the rules so it was only right that those who blatantly ignored them putting others at risk were held accountable, said Julie Wvendth.

Norfolk Police said dedicated COVID-19 patrols would be taking place across the county every day, targeting town centres, Norwich city centre, coastal areas and beauty spots.