Suffolk teenager turns 18 against the odds
Turning 18 is a big occasion in everyone’s life but for the parents of Tegan Harvey it is a milestone they never thought their daughter would reach.
Tegan, who lives in Walsham-le-Willows, was born with a condition called Mitochondrial Disease. She’s unable to speak and suffers from seizures. When she was first diagnosed, her parents were told she would be unlikely to meet her next birthday, so her family and friends decided they had to make this one extra special.
I have a lot of talented friends and it was an excuse to get some creative people together. It just felt like the perfect opportunity to put on a show, but also Tegan loves music and she loves clapping along and we always sing songs.
Georgie, who is Tegan's carer, asked friends to record performances and she put them together to make a show to celebrate Tegan's big day. She has also been raising money to pay for a new chair Tegan desperately needs.
I’m so overwhelmed. We’ve had to shield Tegan, as she’s clinically extremely vulnerable and it’s just by pure fluke that Georgie came into our lives as a carer. It’s just been phenomenal. The effort Georgie’s been putting in whilst auditioning for drama school, because she’s doing that this year, I’m just so appreciative.