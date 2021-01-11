Turning 18 is a big occasion in everyone’s life but for the parents of Tegan Harvey it is a milestone they never thought their daughter would reach.

Tegan, who lives in Walsham-le-Willows, was born with a condition called Mitochondrial Disease. She’s unable to speak and suffers from seizures. When she was first diagnosed, her parents were told she would be unlikely to meet her next birthday, so her family and friends decided they had to make this one extra special.

Tegan Harvey Credit: Nicola Eley

I have a lot of talented friends and it was an excuse to get some creative people together. It just felt like the perfect opportunity to put on a show, but also Tegan loves music and she loves clapping along and we always sing songs. Georgie Luppi, Tegan’s carer and friend

Georgie, who is Tegan's carer, asked friends to record performances and she put them together to make a show to celebrate Tegan's big day. She has also been raising money to pay for a new chair Tegan desperately needs.