Father who lost new-born son before Christmas killed in collision

A pedestrian who was killed in an accident in Cambridgeshire has been named.

John Ulliot, 32, died in Wimblington at around 7am yesterday after a collision with a silver Mitsubishi L200 on the A141.

Mr Ulliot of Reeves Way, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mitsubishi, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Ulliot's family said:

“Our beloved son John sadly passed away and we are devastated. John leaves behind his fiancée Sarah and two beautiful sons, Sammie and Noah.

"This is yet another devastating blow for the family, as John sadly lost his new-born son Dean just before Christmas. He also leaves behind his mum, dad, brothers Ricki and Wade and his sister Kerrie.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.