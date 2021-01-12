Funeral to be held for NHS nurse who died with coronavirus at Harlow hospital

The funeral of a nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, who died after contracting Covid-19, will be held on Tuesday.

Barclay Mason, 56, had been a senior charge nurse at the hospital for more than 20 years.

The 56-year-old, who was originally from New Zealand, was treated for coronavirus at the hospital where he worked.

Lance McCarthy, the trust's chief executive, said he would be "remembered for his commitment to patient care, his kindness and as a valued friend and colleague to many".

The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust Credit: ITV Anglia

A fundraising page, which was set up to raise money for Mr Mason's funeral has raised more than £18,000.

A private funeral will be held, but a cortege will pass through the hospital for those who wish to pay their respects.

After the service, Barclay will be returned and laid to rest in Christchurch.

A tribute from family and close friends issued through the hospital said: "The sadness we feel is more than words can express.

"The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.

"He leaves behind committed colleagues and friends who are shocked but who continue to go to work every day with compassion and care for their patients, just as Barclay did.

"Colleagues and friends from the PAHT Emergency Department and East of England Ambulance Service will hold a special place in our hearts as they were Barclay's UK family."

They also shared a Maori blessing, which included the lines: "Fly free, o spirit; Fly to the realms of the heavens; Uplifted by the sun."