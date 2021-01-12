Myleene Klass and Denise van Outen to star in Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice returns to the rink this weekend and among those competing will be Norfolk musician and presenter Myleene Klass and Essex TV star and singer Denise Van Outen.

Olympic Ice Dancing champions Torvill and Dean. Dancer Ashley Banjo and Dr Who star John Barrowman will again be on the judging panel, while the action is presented by Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield.

Myleene: I'm worried about my piano fingers! Credit: ITV

Mum of three Myleene says she was persuaded to do the show because of her daughters' obsession with ice skating.

"Both of my daughters ice skate and I don’t want to be the one that just gets dragged around the ice at Christmas. We live really close to an ice rink so I wanted that for them but then I stand there and I hold the coats!

"They’re so excited. They’re over the moon, so excited. Every day is the same question – when can I tell my friends? So, I think it’s been such a duff year, a rubbish year so to have that positivity for them to look forward to. That excitement is everything. It’s a really positive way to start 2021 after 2020…"

The former I'm a Celebrity Star revealed what she was hoping to get out of appearing on the show.

When else would a mum like me get the chance to learn a new skill. And I spent all of lockdown teaching children and teaching my music classes that went viral and now it’s time for me to learn a new skill and be able to walk away with a bum like J-Lo’s! That’s the real reason I’m here! I am going to work so hard! Myleene Klass

And her biggest fear? Getting her fingers squished:

Oh, I’m terrified of all of it! I’m terrified of my piano fingers getting rolled over. I don’t know why that’s a recurring fear but it just is. I think any time I’ve done a concert I’ve had to sign an indemnity insurance clause and I’ve had to sign all of these things that look after my fingers and now I’m actually in the line of fire I feel like I’m really going to have to look after my fingers. Myleene Klass

She'll be joining another familiar face from our part of the world. Basildon's Denise Van Outen is also taking part.

Also inspired by her daughter Credit: ITV

Daughters have a lot to answer for as Denise's 10-year-old was also the reason behind her agreeing to do the show.

Well I want to be able to get on the ice and actually skate. Betsy has just turned 10 so for the past few years when I’ve taken her to Lapland UK or Somerset House, anything like that, I never get on the ice. She’s like ‘skate with me mummy’ and I’m holding onto the side. Not because I’m scared but because I can’t actually skate. Denise Van Outen

"I actually would like to be able to go with her. I don’t want to be that mum who can’t do something or can’t give it a try."

She's hoping she'll also get a fitness boost by doing the show.

"I’m 46 and I want to keep my body in shape, tone my bum and thighs and prevent the old middle-aged spread!"

And she'd also like to re-enact one of the most famous moments in Olympic history.

"I’d love to do Bolero! I was a kid when I watched that. I’ll always remember seeing Torvilland Dean and just being in awe of them."

Among the other contestants are Jason Donovan, TOWIE's Billie Shepherd, Rebekah Vardy, and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson.