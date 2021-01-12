A paramedic has been convicted of sex attacks on two women and a girl while working for the East of England Ambulance Service.Andrew Wheeler, who is 46, was said to have abused the trust given by his uniform to carry out the assaults.One victim, a nurse, was raped at an ambulance station and assaulted a year later when he treated her as a patient in an ambulance.Another victim was an alcoholic who was told by Wheeler that nobody would believe her because of her drink problem.A girl was aged nine or ten when she was touched on her inner thigh by the paramedic, who was also involved with the St John’s Ambulance.The offences took place when Wheeler was working in Cambridgeshire.Prosecutor Noel Casey described Wheeler as a “callous, sexual abuser who thought he was untouchable. “He abused the privilege and trust that wearing an NHS uniform brings,” he said.Wheeler told the police his relationship with the nurse was one of a “friend with benefits.”But Peterborough Crown Court heard that he had pushed her and raped her and later sexually assaulted her at work. The alcoholic woman had gone to a friend’s house on the morning 2 September 2018. Wheeler drove her back home.

There he raped her and sexually assaulted her and told her nobody would believe her.The youngest victim was assaulted between 2012 and 2014, the jury heard.Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Brunning said: "Andrew Wheeler is a predatory individual whose offending has spanned nearly a decade. We believe his decision to become a paramedic was influenced by the access it would give him to potentially vulnerable members of the public and this breach of trust makes his appalling offences all the more deplorable.""He has caused a huge amount of suffering and trauma for his victims and today I would like to pay tribute to their bravery in coming forwards and the patience and dignity they have shown throughout a lengthy legal process. I can't imagine what they have gone through but I hope the result allows them to continue rebuilding their lives knowing that justice has been done."I also hope today's result, which is the result of a diligent and thorough investigation, will encourage others who have been the victim of sexual assaults to come forward, no matter how long ago it may have happened. Reports are taken extremely seriously and all allegations are thoroughly investigated by specialist officers.“It is feasible that over the significant span of time in which Wheeler was offending, there may be other victims who have not come forward. I would urge them, or anyone else who has concerns relating to him, to contact police on 101.”Wheeler has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 February at Peterborough Crown Court.A CPS spokesperson said: “Andrew Wheeler has been found guilty of a string of sexual offences, including multiple rapes against a total of three victims across the county of Cambridgeshire, some of which occurred during his service as a paramedic. The offending occurred over a period of nine years.“The CPS has carefully reviewed evidence relating to five further allegations made against Mr Wheeler, on which a jury was unable to reach a verdict, following his acquittal by the jury for six further allegations against two other victims. As part of our continual review process we have decided that the evidential test is no longer met to continue with a further retrial for those five allegations.”