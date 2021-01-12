Plans for a multi-million pound upgrade of the children's department at Ipswich Hospital have been given the green light.

The number of beds, isolation cubicles and clinical rooms will be increased.

A separate dining room and two-bed high dependency area will also be created, along with multiple play areas.

This is what a multi-million pound revamp of Ipswich Hospital’s children’s department could look like Credit: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Dedicated areas for patients who need physiotherapy or have diabetes or cystic fibrosis will also be built.

"This is fantastic news and another major step forward for this exciting project, which will transform the experience which young patients and their families have when receiving treatment", Dr Lauren Filby at Ipswich Hospital said.

“The project will allow us to create a modern, calming environment which matches the high standards of care our patients already receive while also significantly improving the facilities which are available.”

The hospital launched its Children’s Appeal in February 2018 after realising the department was not fit for purpose. Credit: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

The project is being jointly funded by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust and the hospital's charity.

A fundraising appeal, launched in 2018, has so far raised £645,000 - with support from Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and local farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty.

The charity is now asking for the public’s help to raise the final £205,000, so work on the project can begin.