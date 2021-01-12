Police increasingly concerned for safety of missing 93-year-old man

Police in Norfolk are searching for a 93-year-old man who went missing on a visit to a garage and supermarket.

Robert Taylor had left home in Little Snoring in Norfolk at 3pm on Monday afternoon to travel to Fakenham to get a tyre changed on his car and visit the Morrisons supermarket.

The alarm was raised by his family shortly before 8pm when he failed to return.

A police statement said they are increasingly concerned for Mr Taylor's welfare as no one has seen or heard from him.

He is described as white, 5ft 10, of slim build with grey hair. Robert walks with a limp on his right foot and would have left his home in his car, a blue VW Polo.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Robert or anyone who may have seen a blue VW Polo on roads in and around the Fakenham and Little Snoring areas.