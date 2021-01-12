Police searching for missing 93-year-old man find a body

Police in Norfolk searching for a 93-year-old man who went missing on Monday say they have discovered a body.

In a statement, officers said: "Police can confirm the body of a man has been discovered in Great Snoring, near Fakenham, this morning.

"Officers were called to Thursford Road shortly before 8.45am after a member of the public reported finding an elderly man unresponsive on the ground."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and is not being treated as suspicious

Norfolk Police added "While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Robert Taylor, a 93-year-old man reported missing from Little Snoring on 11 January 2021 have been informed."