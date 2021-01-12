The latest weekly total of new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region is 53,250 for the first week of January, only a slight increase on the last week of 2020.

However there are twice as many patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in the East of England than during the first wave in April last year.

The NHS reported on Saturday that 145 patients had died in the region - the highest daily figure of the pandemic. There were 86 deaths reported on Sunday and 69 on Monday.

The overall rolling weekly infection has fallen in the Anglia region. It peaked at 841 cases per 100,000 in the population in the week ending 4 January and during the week to 7 January it was around 730 cases per 100,000. That is still six times higher than it was in the region at the start of the second lockdown in November.

The daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic

There are initial signs that cases have begun to decline in the areas of the region that had the highest infections like Essex, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Across the region the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 497 or 1% between the last week of December and the first week of January.

53,250 Positive Covid-19 tests in the Anglia region in the week to 7 January

52,753 Positive Covid-19 tests in the Anglia region in the week to 31 December

Parts of Essex still have the highest infection rates in the East of England with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 in Thurrock, Harlow, Broxbourne, Tendring, Castle Point, Epping Forest and Basildon.

But cases are also falling in all those areas apart from Tendring. Of the 54 districts in the Anglia region, cases are rising in 30 areas and are falling in the remaining 24.

Weekly total of coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 7 January

Bedfordshire - 5,169 cases - up 7% compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 4,235 cases - up 11%

Essex - 19,081 cases - down 7%

Hertfordshire - 9,048 cases - down 7%

Milton Keynes - 2,279 cases - down 7%

Norfolk - 4,458 cases - up 8%

Northamptonshire - 4,949 cases - up 26%

Rutland - 113 cases - up 23%

Suffolk - 3,918 cases - up 25%

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend and Thurrock and Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the first week of January

Since the start of 2021, 699 patients have died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region. There were 1,381 deaths during December including 129 on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The NHS reported it was treating 4,219 Covid patients on Sunday which is over 2,500 more than at the peak if the pandemic in April.

The number of coronavirus patients dying in hospitals in the Anglia region during the pandemic

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Thursday 7 January, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Monday 11 January on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (8 to 11 January) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in England is in Thurrock in Essex with 2,287 new cases in a week or the equivalent of 1,311.8 cases per 100,000. Rutland is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 283.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Thursday 7 January (with the previous week in brackets)

Thurrock - 1311.8 (1477.6) - down 11%

Harlow - 1309.3 (1358.7) - down 4%

Broxbourne - 1216.1 (1370.3) - down 11%

Tendring - 1201.5 (764.9) - up 57%

Castle Point - 1169.6 (1367.6) - down 14%

Epping Forest - 1161.8 (1375.2) - down 16%

Basildon - 1068.4 (1240.9) - down 14%

Braintree - 979.0 (1074.0) - down 9%

Brentwood - 951.7 (1313.9) - down 28%

Chelmsford - 951.3 (1041.0) - down 9%

Southend - 945.3 (1157.1) - down 18%

Corby - 926.4 (592.7) - up 56%

Luton - 923.2 (738.8) - up 25%

Hertsmere - 917.9 (1029.4) - down 11%

Bedford - 903.1 (854.0) - up 6%

Watford - 881.2 (1012.7) - down 13%

Northampton - 874.4 (679.0) - down 29%

Colchester - 866.4 (753.4) - up 15%

Maldon - 862.5 (945.7) - down 9%

Welwyn Hatfield - 855.0 (766.4) - down 12%

Milton Keynes - 845.8 (914.1) - down 7%

Stevenage - 841.3 (770.7) - up 9%

Rochford - 810.4 (1059.9) - down 24%

Uttlesford - 762.5 (781.1) - down 2%

Three Rivers - 728.7 (958.0) - down 24%

Ipswich - 709.2 (538.3) - up 32%

East Hertfordshire - 661.8 (723.2) - down 8%

Dacorum - 621.6 (675.9) - down 8%

Babergh - 610.6 (523.7) - up 17%

St Albans - 600.2 (730.9) - down 18%

Wellingborough - 598.4 (420.3) - up 42%

Gt Yarmouth - 581.9 (522.5) - up 11%

Broadland - 571.9 (475.6) - up 20%

Central Bedfordshire - 567.1 (621.2) - down 9%

Daventry - 559.6 (482.8) - up 16%

North Hertfordshire - 551.0 (467.2) - up 18%

Norwich - 542.1 (464.5) - up 17%

Huntingdonshire - 534.9 (464.1) - up 15%

South Northamptonshire - 527.0 (562.0) - down 6%

Peterborough - 517.2 (455.4) - up 14%

Breckland - 516.5 (437.2) - up 18%

Fenland - 515.5 (378.0) - up 36%

Kettering - 501.1 (373.4) - up 34%

Cambridge - 497.6 (510.4) - down 3%

West Suffolk - 458.0 (383.7) - up 19%

East Suffolk - 453.8 (344.3) - up 32%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 447.9 (439.3) - up 2%

South Cambridgeshire - 447.6 (437.5) - up 2%

East Cambridgeshire - 421.9 (407.4) - up 4%

Mid Suffolk - 416.8 (363.8) - up 15%

South Norfolk - 406.7 (462.1) - down 12%

North Norfolk - 377.7 (373.9) - up 1%

East Northamptonshire - 370.3 (326.9) - up 13%

Rutland - 283.0 (230.4) - up 23%