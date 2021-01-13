A Cambridgeshire Police officer has tested positive for Covid-19 after they were spat at by a suspect.

It's believed the incident happened in Soham earlier this month.

The suspect spat at the officer and then told them they had the virus.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, Cambridgeshire Police Federation chair Liz Groom condemned the incident, but did also stress it couldn't definitively be proved the officer got the virus from the suspect.

However, she did confirm that both the suspect and the officer "did have coronavirus."

In an interview with the BBC, Chief Constable Nick Dean said he was "disgusted" to hear of the incident and added it highlighted the "dangerous nature of policing."