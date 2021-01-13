Horsey Gap car park has been closed until further notice.

The popular Norfolk beauty spot typically sees thousands of visitors each year with many travelling from across the country to see the seals. However with tightened coronavirus restrictions people had been urged not to visit if they were not local.

Last week a couple were fined for making a trip from Wellingborough to visit Horsey.

Police officers carrying out patrols approached the couples car in the car park and vehicle checks revealed the car was registered 120 miles away.

Friends of Horsey Seals, a group dedicated to protecting the seals, have started a ‘lockdown seal series’ of pictures to encourage people not to visit.

Horsey is known for having one of the largest colonies of Grey Seals anywhere in the world. At this time of the year the beach is filled with seals and pups.