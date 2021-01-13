Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A family's seven year wait for answers after the death of Leon Briggs in police custody has started at an inquest in Milton Keynes.The 39-year-old father of two was detained at Luton police station in 2013. He was later found unconscious in his cell and taken to hospital where he died.

Opening the inquest in Milton Keynes, coroner Emma Whitting said no family should have to wait the length of time Leon Briggs' family has, to learn how their loved-one died.

It was back in November 2013 that Leon Briggs died after being restrained and taken into custody at Luton Police Station.

He has been detained under the Mental Health Act following reports that he was behaving unusually. He was later found unresponsive in his cell and taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leon Briggs has been detained by Bedfordshire Police under the Mental Health Act following concerns about his behaviour Credit: ITV News Anglia

The jury heard a written statement from Leon Briggs' mother Margaret about his death.She said it had devastated the family, that the last seven years had been a nightmare andthat she didn't think any of them would ever be able to get over it. She also said that the wait for an inquest had added to their pain.

The inquest heard that a post mortem examination concluded that Leon Briggs' deathwas caused by amphetamine intoxication in association with prone restraint and prolonged struggling. It also reported heart disease.

The jury also heard that his family had been concerned that Mr Briggs might be having mental health problems.

Flowers laid in tribute to Leon Briggs who died in police custody in November 2013 Credit: ITV News Anglia

In 2016 the Independent Police Complaints Commission referred the case to the CPS toconsider whether manslaughter charges should be brought against any officers - but no further action was taken.

In 2020 a gross misconduct hearing involving a number of officers didn't proceed because Bedfordshire Police said it would not present any evidence against them.

The inquest is due to hear from members of the police and ambulance service and is expected to last up to six weeks.