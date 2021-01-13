Fewer lorries and more apprenticeships: Sizewell C planning application changed

The planning application for Suffolk's proposed new nuclear power station, Sizewell C, has been changed.

EDF Energy, the company in charge of the project, has faced criticism from many local residents and politicians.

Changes include reducing the number of deliveries by road and increasing deliveries by rail and sea. EDF claims this move will take 150 HGV’s off local roads.

The company has also cut back on the amount of natural land that would be used and fen meadow that is being lost to construction will be replaced.

As part of the project 1,500 local students will be able to get an apprenticeship on the site.

Sizewell C will deliver jobs, training and a boost in skills leading to sustainable well-paid careers, which is more vital than ever with the recovery from the pandemic crisis. Carly Vince, Sizewell C Chief Planner

Planning teams are due to meet later this year to consider the proposed changes.