MK Dons have signed young Chelsea striker Charlie Brown on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town in 2016 and scored goals on a regular basis for the Blues' academy teams.

In total, he scored 53 goals in 108 appearances during his time in Chelsea's academy and also spent time on loan with Belgian second-division side Royale Union SG last season.

“Charlie is someone we’ve been monitoring for a while now and when it transpired that we could sign him, we jumped at the chance," manager Russell Martin said.

“In the long term, he’s going to be a very, very good signing for the Football Club and I’m confident, once we get him up to speed, he will help us in the short-term as well.”

Brown added: “This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and show the fans what I can do."