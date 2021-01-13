Hospitals in the Anglia region have reported that 194 patients with coronavirus have died in the Anglia region in Wednesday's figures.

Although the NHS reported the 194 deaths in their daily figures, the patients died over a number of the preceding days.

It is the highest number of patients deaths in the Anglia region the NHS has reported in its daily figures since the start of the pandemic.

However the figures do include patients who lost their lives some time ago. There were 37 deaths reported at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn which occurred between 14 and 31 December.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Care Quality Commission and the Office of National Statistics

The NHS in the East of England is still treating a record number of coronavirus patients. There were 4,260 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday - 740 more than the week before.

There are currently more than 400 new hospital admissions every day in the NHS East of England region. At the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, the highest number of Covid patients in hospital at one time was 1,679.

The weekly total of new positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region is starting to show a downward trend. In the week to 8 January there were 55,010 new cases in the region, down by 366 compared with the previous seven days.

The graph shows the number of patients dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region during the pandemic. Credit: Data from NHS England

So far in January the NHS has reported that 954 hospital patients have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region.

There were 1,436 deaths in hospital during December including 130 on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,890 people have died with coronavirus or with the condition mentioned on their death certificate in hospitals, care homes, in their own homes and in the community.